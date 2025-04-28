Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. Silicom had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Silicom updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Trading Up 8.7 %

SILC opened at $14.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.98. Silicom has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silicom stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

