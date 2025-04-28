Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.

Science in Sport Stock Performance

LON SIS opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.53. Science in Sport has a one year low of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.88.

Get Science in Sport alerts:

About Science in Sport

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Science in Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science in Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.