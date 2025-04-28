Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science in Sport (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (2.30) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Science in Sport had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 37.70%.
Science in Sport Stock Performance
LON SIS opened at GBX 33 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £78.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.53. Science in Sport has a one year low of GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 34 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 26.88.
About Science in Sport
