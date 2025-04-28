Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 334.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,681,610 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $97,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $25.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

