Best Penny Stocks To Consider – April 27th

BigBear.ai, Odyssey Marine Exploration, Applied Digital, TeraWulf, Opendoor Technologies, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, and WW International are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 125,241,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,698,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $10.36.

Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)

Shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 282,654,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,964,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 39,493,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,794,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 5.18.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.00. 38,583,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,347,515. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.76. TeraWulf has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

Opendoor Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.76. 127,382,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,305,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. Opendoor Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.94.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,963,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,105. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $11.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

WW International (WW)

WW International, Inc. provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

WW International stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. 216,329,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,228. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

