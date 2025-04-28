McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD opened at $316.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. The stock has a market cap of $226.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $353.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $347.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.74.

Insider Activity at McDonald's

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.76, for a total value of $962,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,892.08. This represents a 24.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,850. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,247 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

