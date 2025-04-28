Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declines By 50.0%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,980.4% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,926,000 after acquiring an additional 122,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FYC stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,041. The company has a market cap of $395.80 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $85.01.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

