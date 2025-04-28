ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ENEOS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JXHLY traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.67. 396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595. ENEOS has a twelve month low of C$7.70 and a twelve month high of C$12.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.44.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.39 billion during the quarter.

ENEOS Company Profile

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

