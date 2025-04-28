Promising Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 27th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.81 on Friday, reaching $367.72. 3,497,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,238. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $120.35. 9,273,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,745,960. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $71.80 and a twelve month high of $148.43. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day moving average of $104.83.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

DLR traded up $6.35 on Friday, hitting $160.10. 3,387,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,368. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $167.66.

