Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its position in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,674,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,028 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of InspireMD worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 189,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. InspireMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

InspireMD Company Profile

(Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

