Jump Financial LLC Sells 114,717 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Jump Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,717 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,301,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 455,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,089 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 130,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,026,415.68. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 3,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $100,086.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,859.46. This trade represents a 4.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,006. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

See Also

