Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Z stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.71.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

