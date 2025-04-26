Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Sells C$64,266.71 in Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Jennifer Kristine Publicover sold 401 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.27, for a total transaction of C$64,266.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,360.45. This represents a 72.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$163.30 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$132.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$180.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$162.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$169.53. The stock has a market cap of C$231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.
Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank of Canada
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.