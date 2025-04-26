Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Royal Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $201,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $178.87 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.61 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

