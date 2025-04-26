NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,480 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 29,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

