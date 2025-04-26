Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 380.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 37,098 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 173.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 9,238 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,226,159.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 788,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,682,558.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,779.72. The trade was a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,504 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,280 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $114.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.77 and a 1 year high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $533.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DORM

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.