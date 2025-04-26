MGO One Seven LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8,892.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,148,000 after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,039,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,703.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 118,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,165,000 after buying an additional 112,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,006.1% during the fourth quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 108,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VOT opened at $246.11 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.19 and a 200 day moving average of $255.92.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.