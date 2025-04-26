Jump Financial LLC Sells 96,749 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 97.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,749 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Stock Up 0.4 %

JBL stock opened at $146.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.91 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

