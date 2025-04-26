Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,914 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,906,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 698,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,126,000 after buying an additional 505,293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,562,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 865,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,925,000 after buying an additional 253,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,308,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,981,000 after acquiring an additional 133,311 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC stock opened at $110.79 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.76 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.94.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.11 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “above average” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $143.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.54.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $54,475.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,042.20. This trade represents a 15.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard B. Murphy sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.30, for a total value of $418,321.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,409,278.20. This trade represents a 6.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,178 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,315. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

