Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.64.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,717.20. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 41,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1,426.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. 60.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

