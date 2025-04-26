Marshall Wace LLP Sells 212,065 Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 597,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,065 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.92% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRV opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.65. Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.77.

Acrivon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Acrivon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

