First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,108,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,771,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,368,000 after buying an additional 286,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.88. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1576 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

