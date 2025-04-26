Marshall Wace LLP Buys 658,618 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 180.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,618 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMIA. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Jumia Technologies AG has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.55.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($999.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jumia Technologies had a negative return on equity of 174.93% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

