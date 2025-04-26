MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,939,000 after purchasing an additional 44,839 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,448,000 after buying an additional 17,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the 4th quarter valued at $94,547,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Badger Meter by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 433,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. Argus set a $240.00 price target on Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

NYSE:BMI opened at $216.35 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.17 and a 52 week high of $239.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.85 and its 200-day moving average is $209.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,640.24. This represents a 18.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 148 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $31,395.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,638.63. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

