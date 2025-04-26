Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Given New $13.10 Price Target at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from $15.00 to $13.10 in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.66.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

LSPD stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

