Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRNT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday.

Verint Systems stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.35. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $38.17.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. This represents a 31.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,479,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after acquiring an additional 338,454 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,151,000 after purchasing an additional 486,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,577,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 132,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

