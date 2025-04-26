XTX Topco Ltd Decreases Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDW. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Tidewater by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,526 shares in the last quarter. Varde Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tidewater by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at $4,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.95 per share, with a total value of $72,481.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,183,670 shares in the company, valued at $89,421,286.50. The trade was a 0.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Trading Up 0.9 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Tidewater stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $111.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners cut Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

