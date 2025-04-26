Jump Financial LLC Makes New $369,000 Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 107,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,011,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $314.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.17.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $291.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $233.31 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $3,367,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,606.58. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,500 shares of company stock worth $28,179,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

