T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528,145 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 153,528 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned about 9.99% of Equity Bancshares worth $64,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of EQBK opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $667.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

