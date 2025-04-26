XTX Topco Ltd Sells 22,479 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,479 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,173,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 798,415 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 468,757 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,703.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 366,300 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $3,646,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %
AVDL opened at $8.77 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $847.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVDL
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Short Sellers Gave Up on These 3 Names Recently
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Boring Stocks Outperforming the Market This Year
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- If You Wanted To Buy AbbVie and Didn’t, There’s Still Time To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.