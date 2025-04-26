MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Sold by T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 896,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,247 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $84,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGE Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,673,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in MGE Energy by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.83 per share, for a total transaction of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MGE Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

MGE Energy stock opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.49. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.27 and a 52 week high of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 17.70%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

