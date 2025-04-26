California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,998,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,514,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in California Water Service Group by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,043 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 634,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 110,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 0.4 %

CWT opened at $49.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.64 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

About California Water Service Group

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.