T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,693,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,602 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 12.92% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $67,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HONE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 95,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,592,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,673,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 40.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Up 12.3 %

HONE opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.61. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $41.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.