NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,557 Shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOM. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. CacheTech Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

Get iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AOM opened at $43.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.50. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

About iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.