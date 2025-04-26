MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $270.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.01 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at F5

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Barclays increased their price target on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.67.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

