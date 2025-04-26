iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.