Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stake Lowered by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,079,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,971,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,309.4% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 654,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 608,418 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,223,000. Finally, NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,419,000.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:BALT opened at $31.38 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

