MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $19,320,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 137.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 2,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 84,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,831,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RL opened at $220.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 10.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $332.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.71.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

