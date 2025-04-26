386,116 Shares in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0973 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

