NewEdge Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 399,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Shares of IBTK opened at $19.72 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.0646 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

