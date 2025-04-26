Raymond James Financial Inc. Takes $4.64 Million Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in KBR by 12,326.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in KBR by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,868,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,167,000 after acquiring an additional 451,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in KBR by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,033,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This trade represents a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $53.05 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KBR

KBR Company Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.