Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $5.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,331,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,557,000 after purchasing an additional 882,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,372,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,252,853,000 after buying an additional 610,251 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Prologis by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,878,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,747,000 after buying an additional 1,875,978 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,754,282,000 after acquiring an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Prologis by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,345,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,761 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,305,783.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,188.98. This trade represents a 57.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $154.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.56. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.