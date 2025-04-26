Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $115.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.51. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.39. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.50.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 10,068 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.65, for a total transaction of $1,124,092.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,248,942.10. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

