Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. JBR Co Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $232.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $266.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.91.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.