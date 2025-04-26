The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Raised by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,471,223 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $596,140,000 after buying an additional 141,915 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 30,497 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,027,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $437.00 to $391.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market cap of $355.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

