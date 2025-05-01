952 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by ArborFi Advisors LLC

ArborFi Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 271.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,019,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 82,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.38. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.41 and a 12 month high of $282.88.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
