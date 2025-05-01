Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.40.

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

DHR opened at $199.32 on Thursday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.12.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

