FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $2 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $182.27 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $200.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

