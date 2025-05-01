AbbVie FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.33. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.41.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $345.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.