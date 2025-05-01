AbbVie FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AbbVie in a report issued on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $12.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.33. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AbbVie’s current full-year earnings is $12.31 per share.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.41.
AbbVie Stock Performance
NYSE:ABBV opened at $195.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.22. The stock has a market cap of $345.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $153.58 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at $4,429,199.90. This represents a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,471 shares of company stock valued at $23,426,451. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
