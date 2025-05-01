Parvin Asset Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.60.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $185.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $172.37 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

