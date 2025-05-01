Freestone Grove Partners LP Invests $52.06 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,055,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP owned 0.06% of Parker-Hannifin at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 645,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,859 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,390,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 752.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 485.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 190,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $691.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $777.00 to $824.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $795.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $705.35.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $603.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $718.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $602.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $646.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.39.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.80%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

